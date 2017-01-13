He told BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “He could have done, though that would be a fairly elaborate exercise designed to get at Chris Steele and I don’t really see why that would be done.”

Last night Britain was dragged into the frantic row after it was claimed that the Government gave the FBI permission to speak to the former MI6 officer who compiled it.

Sources in the US have told The Telegraph that Christopher Steele, a former spy, spoke to officials in London before he handed the document to the FBI and met one of its agents.

On Thursday Russia publicly accused MI6 of “briefing both ways” against Russia and Mr Trump and suggested Mr Steele was still working for the Secret Intelligence Service.

The Russian embassy in London used its official Twitter account to say: “Christopher Steele story: MI6 officers are never ex: briefing both ways – against Russia and US President.”