“The US Embassy in Portugal reached out to me to process me for this extradition. You know, to make sure my travel documents are up to date and sign the privacy waiver. The notion itself is a little bit surreal.”

Ms De Sousa says she will be the first CIA operative and US diplomat to be jailed in a foreign country, claiming that she played a minor role in the abduction of Abu Omar by translating certain documents.

I’m optimistic,” she said when asked about the possible impact of Trump’s presidency on her case.

“This case requires proper investigation and accountability, and that needs to take place in Washington, not in a foreign court.”

Ms De Sousa’s lawyer in Portugal, Manuel Magalhães e Silva, says that Italy has gone back on a promise to offer his client a retrial because it does not wish to reveal the level of cooperation between US and Italian secret services in the abduction operation.

“She could not be convicted without things being clarified. The Abu Omar affair is a murky one between Italy and the CIA.”

Abu Omar was released without charge four years after being handed over to the Egyptian authorities, who, he has since claimed, subjected him to torture while in jail.