Former England boss Graham Taylor has died aged 72, it was confirmed on Thursday.

The news was relayed by PA Sport:

#Breaking Former England manager Graham Taylor has died aged 72, a spokesman for the family has said pic.twitter.com/O4siF0RQit — PA Sport (@pasport) January 12, 2017

Reaction to Taylor’s death poured in on social media:

The thoughts of all at #EFC are with the friends and family of former @england, @WatfordFC and @AVFCOfficial manager Graham Taylor. RIP. pic.twitter.com/B0eet7KqIs — Everton (@Everton) January 12, 2017

Having had the pleasure of his company and commentating with him, I must say I’m very sad to hear Graham Taylor has passed away. Lovely man. — Sam Matterface (@sammatterface) January 12, 2017

Taylor, who spent his playing career at Grimsby Town and Lincoln City, went on to manage the latter along with two spells apiece at Watford—where he would later become chairman—and Aston Villa, as well as a stint at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

More to follow.