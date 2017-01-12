ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Former England boss Graham Taylor has died aged 72, it was confirmed on Thursday.

The news was relayed by PA Sport:

Reaction to Taylor’s death poured in on social media:

Taylor, who spent his playing career at Grimsby Town and Lincoln City, went on to manage the latter along with two spells apiece at Watford—where he would later become chairmanand Aston Villa, as well as a stint at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

More to follow.  



Source link

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY