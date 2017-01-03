He told the BBC: “Bizarrely, the stubby pencil and piece of paper that you put your cross on in the ballot box is actually much more secure than anything which is electronic.

“The only trouble is that the younger generation of people expect to do things remotely and through electronic devices.

“The more things you do online, the more susceptible you are for cyber attacks so there is some merit in putting your cross in a box with a pencil rather than doing anything electronic.”

The CIA and FBI concluded last month that Russia was responsible for hacking the Democratic Party and releasing embarrassing emails to influence the presidential race.

Barack Obama retaliated by expelling 35 Russian diplomats and closing down two diplomatic compounds in New York and Maryland.

The current chief of MI6, Alex Younger, warned before Christmas of the threat to British democracy from such high tech subversion by Moscow.

He said: “The risks at stake are profound and represent a fundamental threat to our sovereignty; they should be a concern to all those who share democratic values.”

Sir John suggested the new field of cyber conflict between states could quickly escalate.

He said: “One of the big problems we face with cyber is it hasn’t really been discussed international about what is an acceptable use of cyber powers and where are the red lines and what happens when those red lines are crossed.

“We are at a very early stage. It is a bit like with nuclear weapons, we are back in the 1950s. We have got the capabilities, we have got the powers, but there are no rules lined up as to how they should be used.”

A spokeswoman for the Cabinet Office said there were no current plans to introduce online voting in UK elections.