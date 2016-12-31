The former boss of the accountancy group PwC is being knighted as part of a New Year’s honours list that includes an array of business luminaries and an economist who warned of the cost of Brexit.

Ian Powell, who left PwC in the summer after nearly four decades, will receive a knighthood for his work in both professional services and charitable causes.

Mr Powell joined as a graduate trainee and became chairman in 2009, as the firm grappled with the Lehman Brothers administration that signalled the height of the financial crisis.

He now chairs the outsourcing firm Capita and is involved in a number of charities including Speakers for Schools.

“This recognises Ian’s exceptional leadership in professional services and support for the charitable sector, especially his work in championing higher apprenticeships, the PwC Foundation to promote social inclusion and sustainable development, and the Invictus Games,” said Kevin Ellis, the new PwC chairman.

Joining Mr Powell on the list is Inga Beale, who is receiving a damehood for services to the economy for her role as chief executive of Lloyd’s of London. The insurance organisation, which protects against large risks such as earthquakes and plane crashes, has been outspoken in its support for the EU’s single market this year.