“He had made them cups of tea and he had told them in great detail what his plans were.

“Having served in the military he felt he could assist victims of war in that country.

She went on: “As a result of press coverage he was sent extremely nasty threats from Islamic extremists or people purporting to support Islamic extremism.”

Prison staff had told her they had concerns about his safety because he had openly said he wanted to fight Isil. She said: “There are a number of people there on remand for cases of terrorism or supporting that offence of terrorism who would not take kindly to the presence of someone like Mr Clarke. “He had to spend time in solitary confinement.”

District Jude John Zani told Clarke: “I am afraid Mr Clarke we live in difficult and potentially dangerous times, when frustration has to be relaxed when you’re asked to supply important information by police officers, who are merely doing their job trying got keep everyone, including yourself safe.

“Nobody knows what was on your phone because you never handed over your pin.

“Had you not served the time you have you would almost certainly be going to prison.”

Taking into account his early guilty plea and the time spent in custody he handed Clarke a 12 months community order, 50 hours of unpaid work and £85 in victim surcharge.

He was also given a 12 month ban on travelling abroad.