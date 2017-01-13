This year proved to be a bumper one for the retailer, with a 10pc rise in footfall at its Piccadilly flagship and a record 27,000 customers passing through its doors on its busiest day of the season, Saturday December 17.

“This Christmas customers knew that there were economic challenges, political challenges and a lot of uncertainty. But after a year of upheaval, they had an attitude of saying ‘lets indulge and celebrate being together’,” Mr Venters said.

Fortnum’s recorded a 40pc increase in caviar sales and a 69pc jump in luxury smoked salmon sales over the period. Mr Venters said that as well as a sales boost in its most premium product lines, Fortnum’s also sold record volumes of tea and biscuits.

“The British attitude tends to be that when it’s going a bit pear-shaped, let’s have a nice tea and a biscuit”, Mr Venters said, who takes the grocer’s Countess Grey tea.