In the video originally posted by one of the arrested perpetrators, the suspects are seen laughing during the assault and repeatedly yelling: “F— Donald Trump! F— white people!”

The victim can be seen squatting in a corner with his mouth duct-taped, and his hands and legs apparently tied up. His clothes are partially cut at one point, he is threatened repeatedly, and a part of his hair is cut down to his scalp causing a bleeding wound.

“It’s sickening,” Eddie Johnson, Chicago police chief, said at a news conference announcing that the four suspects were being held pending formal charges.

Police had not yet determined whether the incident constituted a hate crime or if there were political motivations behind the attack.

They were also still trying to determine whether the victim was kidnapped, saying he was traumatised and was having difficulty communicating with investigators.

Authorities said the victim had been released from a hospital.