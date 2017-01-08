At least four Israelis have been killed after a Palestinian truck driver rammed a lorry into a crowd of people in Jerusalem, Israeli authorities said.

The driver was shot and killed. Israeli police said the ramming was a deliberate attack and it appeared targeted at a group of Israeli troops.

Three women and one man were killed in the attack. All of them were in their twenties and are believed to be soldiers.

Witnesses said the driver crashed into the group and then reversed over the injured and rammed them again.

“A terrorist came with his truck and just ran into the soldiers,” said Lea Schreiber, a tour guide who was at the scene. “They began to shout and we just looked at what happened and he reversed with his truck and there were wounded there.”