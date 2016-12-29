The report said four “thugs” drove vehicles into Moyu County’s Communist Party courtyard on Wednesday afternoon and detonated homemade explosives, killing one person and injuring three others. It said that police shot the four attackers dead at the scene.

“At present, local social order is stable,” the government said.

In a separate English language report, the official Xinhua news agency described the incident as a “terrorist attack”.

Xinjiang has been under heavy security since deadly riots in 2009 that pitted Uighurs against ethnic Chinese migrants. Those measures were tightened further following a wave of attacks in Xinjiang and other parts of China blamed on Uighur separatists adhering to a radical form of Islam.

In November 2015, police killed 28 people who authorities said had killed 11 civilians and five police officers at a remote coal mine in Asku controlled by members of China’s Han majority.

Some critics say the violence in Xinjiang stems from government policies that have marginalized the Uighurs, and also warn that Beijing’s harsh crackdown may be radicalising some Uighurs.