Graham McWilliam, who until Christmas was deputy head of the channel, said in September: “People like discussion, debate and opinion. I think we haven’t had enough of that in the past and I don’t think our rivals do enough of that. It’s something that American news channels are better at.”

Fox has pledged that it will “continue to broadcast news under the Sky brand, maintaining its excellent record of compliance [with Ofcom]”.

The company’s Brussels’ representatives are in informal discussions with officials before the takeover faces formal scrutiny from the European Commission, probably in March. Karen Bradley, the Culture Secretary, will then decide whether to refer the deal to Ofcom for public interest tests. The regulator was highly critical of James Murdoch over phone hacking in 2012. He is now chief executive of Fox and chairman of Sky.

Mr Miliband said: “This bid is a defining test of Ofcom and the system of regulation.”

Fox declined to comment. The company has said it believes the deal will not face regulatory problems, although investors are wary. The shares are trading around 85p short of the £10.75 offer price, with part of the discount based on fears that watchdogs could intervene.