The impact of a Donald Trump presidency in the United States also has implications for post-Brexit Britain, which should seek a “special relationship” with the EU on defence matters.

The briefing said that, despite the prospect of “diplomatic isolation” in Europe, the UK must resist any growing feeling that it has to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with the US in future military conflicts, highlighting the highly criticised 2003 Iraq invasion as a cautionary tale.

The “spillover” into Europe from Middle Eastern conflicts, such as the migration crisis and the increased terror threat, and Russia’s growing aggression means that the UK must give high priority to security in the EU even as its ability to shape collective action declines, the briefing says.

Meanwhile, Britain faces losing foreign policy influence in countries which put a high value on access to EU markets, such as the Balkan nations, Belarus and Ukraine.

And, given that the UK is highly likely to withdraw from EU economic assistance programmes, it faces a similar decline in influence in neighbouring areas such as Turkey and North Africa, Rusi warns.

Prof Chalmers said: “The UK’s departure from the EU is likely to deepen the recent trend towards a security policy focused on national interest.

“The cumulative effect will be a foreign and security policy that is fundamentally different in emphasis than it was at the height of Blair/Brown internationalism in the decade after 1997.

“Trump’s election – on a platform of ‘America First’ – could further encourage this trend, throwing further doubt on whether the post-1945 Western institutional order can now survive.”