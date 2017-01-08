Relations between Paris and Moscow soured over Russia’s 2014 annexation of the Crimea, still legally part of Ukraine, and its role in the Syrian conflict. François Hollande, the outgoing Socialist president, cancelled the sale of warships to Russia and played a key role in imposing sanctions on Moscow.

Russia has a clear stake in the French election, to be held in a two-round vote in April and May. The favourite, centre-Right candidate François Fillon, wants to build a new relationship with Moscow and an alliance over Syria. Marine Le Pen, the far-Right candidate, also wants closer ties with Russia.

France faces a surge in cyber-attacks and its telecommunications, power, water, transport and media networks are at risk, Mr Le Drian said.

In response, the French army is doubling its force of trained “cyber-warriors”, to number 2,600 by 2019, supported by an additional 600 computer experts.