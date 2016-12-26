And at Tate, Eve Rothschild’s Knock Knock, Jeremy Moon’s Untitled2/72, Joan Miro’s Message From a Friend, Christina Mackie’s Shakeman and David Batchelor’s I Love King’s Cross and King’s Cross Loves Me were all damaged by children touching them, while Mark Rothko’s Black on Maroon was left with two small visible handprints in 2009.

More innocent mistakes include a V&A hat stand damaged when a visitor used it to hang their coat, and an Imperial War Museum ration book spoiled when a corroded tin of Fray Bentos scotch broth soup leaked its contents over a display case.

Hundreds of other items across the London museums were spoiled while being moved around museums or out on loan. The items were each repaired by the museum’s own conservation departments, with all declining to place a value on how much the works cost.

A spokesman for the V&A said the damaged items comprised less than 0.015 per cent of the museum’s total collection, adding: “While every case of damage is a matter for regret, we are absolutely committed to good practice and careful risk management as we handle, display, move and store the objects in our care.”

The British Museum said the collection was of the “utmost importance”, with damaged objects comprising 0.32 per cent of its total, adding: “But we also have a responsibility to make the collection accessible to a wide public.”

The National Portrait Gallery said “rare and minor incidences” had been treated successfully with staff undergoing refresher training in object handling, the Science Museum said it regularly reviewed object protection policies and Tate insisted it has “relevant measures in place to ensure the protection and care of the artworks both in transit and on display”.