“Lots of British MPs are starting to talk about it,” he claimed.

He added: “I think lots of residents of Beaucaire find it justified to re-balance things. Lots of roads are named after founding fathers of Europe. Today Europe is stifling people. I think (locals) are very happy about Europeans recovering their sovereignty and would perhaps like to get theirs back too.”

Apart from its symbolic value, the mayor said the 325-metre ring road in question required a name to make it easier for postal workers and emergency services to locate it.

The move received support on Mr Sanchez’s Twitter account, with one commentator writing: “Excellent, and soon we’ll have to add a Frexit boulevard.”

But it also came in for much mockery.

“A circular road that leads nowhere – a great prospect for progress,” noted Laurent, a French user.