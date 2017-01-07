One woman, identified only by the first name Sophie, said she had given shelter to two teenagers from Eritrea at her home in Saorge. “If the police come, I’ll say they’re underage,” she told the newspaper Le Parisien.

Many of the migrants in the area hope to settle in Britain where they say they have relatives or friends.

In a landmark judgment, a university professor from Nice who was arrested with three Eritrean women in his car was cleared of aiding illegal immigration on Friday. The court ruled that he had acted “to help persons in distress”.

Pierre-Alain Mannoni, 45, said he was taking the women to spend a night at his home and then planned to drive them to a railway station.

Cédric Herrou, 37, a farmer from the village of Breil-sur-Roya has been charged with helping dozens of illegal immigrants cross the border from Italy. A court is to rule next month.