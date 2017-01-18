“How can we do exceptions for Britain and then exceptions for Scotland? I don’t think this is a cherry-picking thing, I am very sorry for Scotland because of that.”

Meanwhile, on a difficult day for the Scottish Government, new statistics also showed the Scottish economy is lagging behind the rest of the UK.

The economy north of the border is growing at a third of the rate of the UK as a whole, with the latest GDP data showing Scotland’s economic output increased by 0.2 per cent in the period July to September 2016, compared to a rise of 0.6 per cent across the UK.

Unemployment has also increased over the past quarter, with 139,000 people out of work and seeking a job, while over the same period, unemployment fell in the UK by 52,000.

According to Jamie Hepburn, Scotland’s employability minister, the Brexit vote has caused significant economic uncertainty and is threatening Scotland’s economic recovery and the stability of the jobs market.

The claim was dismissed by the Scottish Conservatives as a “pathetic” excuse for economic mismanagement.

Murdo Fraser, the Tory finance spokesman, said: “Today’s figures show that, in Scotland, unemployment is on the up and growth is lagging behind the rest of the UK.

“Coming on the back of other troubling news on the economy it makes it clear that Scotland is now suffering from an SNP slump, with the cost paid in lower jobs and growth. Any normal government would make it its first priority to turn this around.

“And with a raft of new financial powers at her disposal, as well as an increased budget, Nicola Sturgeon now has the tools to deliver. Instead, the SNP is squandering this strong platform and is today seeking to blame Brexit.”

Mr Mundell also warned that constant talk of a second independence referendum was damaging the Scottish economy and impacting on jobs and economic activity.

The SNP accused Mr Mundell of “throwing in the towel” on Scottish membership of the single market. Margaret Ferrier, the SNP MP and Scotland Office spokesman, said he had backtracked on an earlier commitment over the single market.

She added: “Clearly he has thrown in the towel on getting the best deal for Scotland, and now he and his UK government colleagues are going full steam ahead with their ‘hard Brexit’ . “A hard Brexit would be would see a race to the bottom replace our membership of the single market and everyone – perhaps apart from the very wealthiest – would be worse off as a result.”