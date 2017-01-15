It has emerged that the Australian firm is already planning to offload some of the GIB’s wind-farm and biomass projects, or sell stakes in the assets to third-party investors, sparking calls last week from some MPs to halt the privatisation.

In the latest twist in the contentious sale process, a Macquarie source insisted that Ms Rodrigues is not on the “deal team” plotting the £2bn takeover and that she is separated from the bid by internal “Chinese walls”.

However, news of her role at Macquarie could lead to scrutiny of how the firm came to be selected by the Government as the preferred buyer of the lender.

“Having a founding staff member of the Green Investment Bank now working for Macquarie will certainly raise eyebrows,” said Caroline Lucas, the Green Party MP and co-leader, and a critic of the privatisation.

“Indeed, a revolving door between public institutions and those firms trying to buy them can undermine the public’s trust, and could unfairly benefit companies too.

“It very much looks like the Government is close to sealing a deal with this firm, despite ample evidence to suggest that such a sale could have disastrous consequences for the GIB.”

The GIB was set up with £3.8bn of state funding. Its mission is to encourage public and private sector investment into environmental projects.

A spokesman for Macquarie declined to comment.