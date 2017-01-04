Asked what had motivated her to sell the pictures, Howard, of Ennerdale Close, Warndon, Worcester, told the court: “I was broke – I needed some money desperately.

“It was purely to gain money. It wasn’t to inflict stress on her.”

According to Howard’s account to the court, the pictures she profited from were already on dating websites and Ms Hinte had been given an opportunity to delete them.

Magistrates suspended Howard’s prison term for 12 months and ordered her to pay costs of £200 and an £80 victim surcharge.

A request for a restraining order was not granted by the court, which also opted not to make an order for compensation.

Hinte, who hit the headlines last January after her Lotto ticket was reportedly damaged in a washing machine, declined to comment following the trial.