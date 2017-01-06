S for Sumptuous spas

Amanemu, a hot spring resort in Japan’s Ise-Shima National Park on Honshu island. As well as the steaming onsen baths, guests can enjoy the watsu water therapy pool, four treatment rooms with forest views and yoga – before retreating to their room for a soak in their basalt-stone bath with three taps: for hot, cold and onsen.

Closer to home, Ye Olde Bell, a Nottinghamshire hotel set in a 17th-century inn – all oak panelling, exposed beams and seven course tasting menus – is opening a spa in 2017. It will have 10 hot and cold sections, including the only ‘snowstorm’ experience in Britain, as well as an indoor and outdoor hydropool, salt cascade and a herbal laconium.

