It’s been a tough year for tourism in Paris, but with the current wave of boutique hotels, quirky cocktail bars and Eurostar Snap deals bringing a new buzz to this historic city, there’s never been a better time to re-ignite your love for the City of Light.

1. The Hoxton Paris Hotel

Opening spring 2017

Housed in an 18th century Rococo building, the latest hip boutique hotel to arrive in town opens in the trendy 2nd arrondissement this spring. As well as the usual eclectic design and creative crowd, the Hoxton Paris Hotel’s secret speakeasy will offer an alternative to the myriad bohemian bars nearby.

Location: 30-32 Rue du Sentier, Paris

Price: To be confirmed; estimated to range from €119 – €399

Contact: 00 33 1 57 32 72 63; thehoxton.com



The Hoxton’s Amsterdam branch



2. Rodin Centenary at the Grand Palais

March 22 – July 31

Joining forces with the Musée Rodin, the Grand Palais is putting on a vast Auguste Rodin exhibition to commemorate the centenary of the famed sculptor’s death. As well as more than 200 of his most celebrated works, pieces by eminent artists he influenced such as Matisse, Picasso and Giacommeti will also be on display.

Location: 3 Avenue du Général Eisenhower, Paris

Admission: €13

Contact: 00 33 1 44 13 17 17; grandpalais.fr



It’s 100 years since the death of Rodin



Credit:

Rex Features/Alinari/REX Shutterstock





3. Paris Cocktail Week

January 21 – January 28

For those opposed to Dry January, the third inaugural Paris Cocktail Week will be flooding the city with quality concoctions at the end of the month. Fifty of the capital’s finest bars are taking part, with notable participants including Andy Wahloo, Little Red Door and the Hemingway Bar at the Ritz.

Location: Various

Admission: Pass is free; cocktail prices vary

Contact: pariscocktailweek.fr

4. The Hotel de Crillon

Re-opening spring 2017

Landmark luxury Hotel de Crillon survived the French Revolution, the fall of the Napoleonic Empire and requisition as a German HQ during the Occupation, and is now finally to re-open after a four-year transformation under renowned architect Richard Martinet – who previously oversaw renovations at both the Shangri-La and the Peninsula.

Location: 10 Place de la Concorde, Paris

Price: New room rates to be announced; previous range was €800-€9,500 per night

Contact: 01 44 71 15 00; crillon.com

5. Holybelly 2

Opening April 2017

Cult brunch spot Holybelly have finally found a solution to the endless weekend queues – a second venue across the street with twice the capacity of the original. The popular eggs-and-sides menu and Aussie-French concept will remain, so brunch devotees can rest assured that those crispy hash browns are here to stay.

Location: 5 rue Lucien Sampaix, Paris

Price: Brunch dishes from €8.50; coffee from €3

Contact: 00 33 9 73 60 13 64; holybel.ly

6. Jamaica Jamaica! Exhibition at the Philharmonie de Paris

April 4 – August 13

There’s more to Jamaican music than Marley as this innovative Philharmonie exhibition proves – they’ve put together a unique urban retrospective exploring 60 years of music history from the little island, with a focus on lesser-known artists as well as dance-hall classics.

Location: 221 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris

Admission: €10

Contact: 00 33 1 44 84 44 84; philharmoniedeparis.fr

7. ABQ Cocktail Lab

Opening mid 2017

A Breaking Bad-inspired molecular cocktail pop-up was a surprise hit with Parisians in 2016, so much so that event organisers Lollipop have plans to return with a semi-permanent site later this year. Full details are yet to be announced, but fans can expect a similar mad scientist vibe.

Location: To be confirmed

Price: Formerly €30 for a 3 hour session (includes three cocktails)

Contact: abqlondon.com

8. Opening of the Yves Saint Laurent Museum

Opening autumn 2017

The pioneering designer who brought couture back from the brink in the 1960s will finally be honoured with a museum dedicated to his life and work, housed in his former couture house. Over 5,000 haute couture garments will be on display, as well as historic collection boards, photographs and sketches.

Location: 5 Avenue Marceau, Paris

Admission: To be announced

Contact: 00 33 1 44 31 64 00; fondation-pb-ysl.net

9. Clover Grill Restaurant

Monday – Saturday 12.30pm – 2pm and 6.30pm – 11pm, Closed Sunday

Michelin-starred chef Jean-Francois Piège has bestowed another culinary gem on Paris with the recently opened Clover Grill, an opulent dining room serving the finest flame-licked meats to a glamorous crowd. As an added bonus, the Experimental Cocktail Club team are behind the libations at the bar.

Location: 6 Rue Bailleul, Paris

Price: À la carte €48-110; menu €69

Contact: 00 33 1 40 41 59 59; clover-grill.com

10. Bassin de la Villette Public Pools

Opening July 15

Sweaty city summers are set to be a thing of the past as visitors will finally get the chance to (almost) swim in the Seine this year, with three outdoor pools scheduled to open in the Bassin de la Villette in northeast Paris following a campaign by Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

Location: Bassin de la Villette, Paris

Admission: To be announced

Contact: paris.fr