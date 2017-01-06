The dollar crawled up on Friday as the dust settled from its tumble overnight to a three-week low, although gains were limited ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls due out later in the session.

The dollar index against a basket of major currencies was up 0.1 percent at 101.610 after dropping overnight to as low as 101.300, its lowest since Dec. 14. It was on track to lose about 0.8pc on the week.

The index, which had set a 14-year high of 103.820 just three days ago on a seeming resumption of the dollar-bullish ‘Trump trade’, was weakened overnight by lacklustre US employment data. The US currency was also hit by a surge in the Chinese yuan, which some traders suspect was orchestrated by China to shake out large short positions against the currency.