Shares in Fresnillo rose 54p, or 4.6pc, to £12.24, Randgold Resources climbed 295p to £64.15, mid-cap Hochschild jumped 14.1p to 211.3p, Polymetal International advanced 31p to 861p and Centamin inched up 6.3p to 140.7p.

The latest leg up in gold miners propelled the FTSE 100 14.18 points, or 0.2pc, higher to 7,120.26, surpassing Wednesday’s closing high of 7,106.08.