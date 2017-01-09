Meanwhile, on currency markets, the pound is getting bashed by ‘hard Brexit’ fears. Over the weekend, Prime Minister Theresa May said that she was not interested in keeping “bits of membership” of the EU which reignited fears of a ‘hard Brexit’.

The pound is currently off by 1.17pc at $1.2143 against the US dollar – a 10-week low and its biggest daily loss in three months.

Despite May saying today that she doesn’t accept the terms ‘hard’ and ‘soft’ Brexit, Kathleen Brooks, of City Index, highlights that “this ‘back-pedalling’ has done nothing to reverse the decline in the pound”.