HSBC’s Douglas Flint has told the Treasury Select Committee that he will take his time on “pressing the jobs button”, that is moving jobs from UK to Europe.

When asked if the bank is quivering about relocating jobs or going to take a measured approach, Flint says “pressing the jobs button” is dependent on companies’ business models.

If you’re a foreign company hubbing into Europe via London, there’s no option – you must “think quickly” he said. However, if you’ve already established operations in Europe you can move “more slowly” in terms of deciding whether to relocate.

But when you’ve operations all over Europe, like HSBC has, one can take “even longer pressing the jobs button”.

However, he highlights HSBC is hoping for the best outcome when it comes to Brexit negotiations.