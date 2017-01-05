After digesting the UK services data, analysts react:
Dean Turner, UK Economist at UBS Wealth Management: “Following an unexpectedly strong showing from the UK’s manufacturing and construction sectors earlier in the week, today’s figures demonstrate that the economy ended last year on a confident note, which bodes well for momentum heading into 2017.
“The robust nature of recent economic data has been supported by a number of factors, in particular the weaker pound, as well as looser monetary and fiscal policy.
“As we move further into the year, our expectation is that these positive effects may begin to fade. Moreover, higher inflation is likely to erode household income growth which could dampen the up to now buoyant consumer.”
Meanwhile, Chris Sood-Nicholls, managing director and head of global services at Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said:
“Given the strong retail sales in the run-up to Christmas, the continued positive performance of the index is unsurprising. It caps off a strong year for the sector, with only a short, sharp decline experienced in the aftermath of the vote to leave the EU.
“Looking ahead, the fall in the value of the pound is expected to continue to push up inflation, putting pressure on household and business spending. As we head further into 2017, we may see continued uncertainty and some reluctance towards capex investment.”
Elsewhere, Fiona Cincotta, of City Index, reckons the service PMI is “the one to watch”.
“It is arguably the most important of the PMI’s with biggest potential to move sterling, given the dominance of the service sector in the UK economy. With 3 strong PMI’s under our belt the UK clearly ended 2016 on a strong footing.”