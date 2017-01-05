After digesting the UK services data, analysts react:

Dean Turner, UK Economist at UBS Wealth Management: “Following an unexpectedly strong showing from the UK’s manufacturing and construction sectors earlier in the week, today’s figures demonstrate that the economy ended last year on a confident note, which bodes well for momentum heading into 2017.

“The robust nature of recent economic data has been supported by a number of factors, in particular the weaker pound, as well as looser monetary and fiscal policy.

“As we move further into the year, our expectation is that these positive effects may begin to fade. Moreover, higher inflation is likely to erode household income growth which could dampen the up to now buoyant consumer.”