Elsewhere, investors are eyeing UK construction data which is due for release at 9.30am.

Previewing the economic data release, Mike van Dulken, of Accendo Markets, said: “After blowout PMI Manufacturing yesterday, UK housebuilders could get a boost from UK Construction PMI creeping higher and supportive UK home lending and mortgage approvals data.”

Also on the agenda:

Interim results: Accrol Group

Trading update: Next, Topps Tiles

Economics: BRC shop price index y/y (UK), mortgage approvals (UK), construction PMI (UK), M4 money supply m/m (UK), ADP non-farm employment change (US), final services PMI (US), ISM non-manufacturing PMI (US), FOMC meeting minutes (US), final services PMI (EU), final services PMI (GER), CPI flash estimate y/y (EU)