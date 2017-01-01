Remuneration committees are under extra scrutiny as the Government consults on changes to corporate governance to make them more effective.

Proposals published in November aimed to encourage institutional investors to take more of an interest, in the spirit of laws that are meant to see companies who overstep the mark on pay punished by the market.

The potential for clashes with shareholders is also higher this year as companies are due to face binding triennial votes on their executive pay policies. The Government is considering introducing a binding annual vote to encourage more discussion between investors and remuneration committees.

The Green Paper said: “There is concern… remuneration committees are not sufficiently or visibly pro-active in consulting formally with shareholders and with the company’s workforce.”