Police spent several hours searching Leyburn town centre and a nearby auction mart and housing estate for him. A police helicopter hovered over the town for about an hour.

An appeal was put out on Twitter for information to find the man, described as 6ft, slim, with mousy hair and wearing joggers.

Police have confirmed it is McMenamin they are looking for and a spokesman said: “He is still at large and we are continuing to search for him.”

McMenamin is originally from South Bank, Middlesbrough, and went to work as a jockey in Middleham, North Yorkshire, around two years ago.

He is registered as a professional jockey but has no competitive races listed on his Racing Post profile.