He spent some time as an Argos catalogue store security guard, tackling shoplifters on London’s Holloway Road. One of thief he caught was later jailed for six months.

Mr Barrow said during the election campaign that his time in Britain helped his political career by teaching him the importance of time-keeping and working long hours.

He has promised to reverse many of the controversial measures taken by his predecessor, who tried to take Gambia down a radically anti-Western path.

Mr Barrow had a fifth child, an eight year old son called Habibu, who died after being bitten by a dog on Monday.

What is ECOWAS and who is invading Gambia?

ECOWAS is the acronym for the Economic Community of West African States, the economic bloc made up of 15 member countries. Those countries are: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the president of Liberia, is the head of ECOWAS and has been heavily involved in negotiations with Mr Jammeh.

Military intervention in Gambia will mostly involve troops from neighbouring Senegal and Nigeria, which has the greatest military might of the region.