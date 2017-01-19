In the event, the extraordinary low-key nature of the oath-taking endeared him all the more in the eyes of ordinary Gambians, who gathered round television screens nationwide to watch.

Elizabeth Khan, 45, who runs a catering business in Banjul, stood to attention with her colleagues as first the Gambian national anthem played, and then Mr Barrow took his oath.

“I feel very excited and relieved, even though Mr Jammeh has still not gone yet,” she told The Telegraph. “It’s sad that Mr Barrow couldn’t be inaugurated here in Gambia, of course, but we can wait to have a big party when he does came back.”

The inauguration drew also drew praise internationally, as world leaders condemned Mr Jammeh for trying to cling to power.

Boris Johnson, Britain’s Foreign Secretary, led the tributes, saying: “I congratulate His Excellency Adama Barrow on his inauguration as the new President of The Gambia…It is vital that former President Jammeh now stands aside to allow an orderly transition.”

However, as dusk fell on Banjul, the knowledge that Mr Jammeh and his inner circle were still holed up in State House meant that celebrations were deemed premature.