For short-haul flights, it predicts Edinburgh, Amsterdam, Barcelona and Venice will take the top spots.

Chief executive Stewart Wingate said the record figure put the airport “14 years ahead of industry predictions”.

He added: “This milestone is an impressive conclusion to 2016, the year that saw the 80th anniversary of the very first flight from Gatwick.

“Gatwick’s booming long-haul services and increased cargo volumes illustrate the vital contribution the airport continues to make to the local and national economy, in the airport’s busiest-ever December, as we continue to offer the UK government a credible and deliverable option for runway expansion.”