Childline founder and president Dame Esther Rantzen revealed that Michael had given the royalties from his 1996 number one single Jesus To A Child to the charity.

She told the Press Association: “For years now he has been the most extraordinarily generous philanthropist, giving money to Childline, but he was determined not to make his generosity public so no-one outside the charity knew how much he gave to the nation’s most vulnerable children.

“Over the years he gave us millions and we were planning next year, as part of our 30th anniversary celebrations to create, we hoped, a big concert in tribute to him – to his artistry, to his wonderful musicality but also to thank him for the 100s of 1,000s of children he helped through supporting Childline.

“And it is particularly tragic that Christmas, which was when he released Jesus to a Child, would also be the time when we lost him.

“I think all of us have memories of particular Wham! songs and George Michael songs which mean a great deal to us.

“Certainly, for Britain’s children, George Michael meant so much more.”