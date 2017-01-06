Mr Fawaz, a 43-year-old fine art photographer, told reporters last month that he had spent the weekend at Michael’s house and found him dead, “lying peacefully in bed”, when he went to wake him for lunch “in the morning” on Christmas Day.

He said: “Everything had been very complicated recently but George was looking forward to Christmas and so was I.”

But he later changed his account, saying they were apart on Christmas Eve because: “I fell asleep in my car and I never saw him that night.” He has not, however, said where his car was parked at the time.

Despite saying he had found his boyfriend dead in the morning, the police were not called until shortly before 2pm, another discrepancy Mr Fawaz will be asked to clear up.