“For someone whose life was ultimately about his music and the love he had for his family and friends, his fans and the world at large, there could be no more fitting tribute than the many, many, kind words that have been said and the numerous plays his records have received.”

The pop star is reportedly set to be buried next to his mother in the family’s private plot in Highgate, North London.

The death of Lesley Angold Panayiotou in 1997had a huge impact on the musician and friends and family have told how he is now “finally at rest” with her, The Sun reported.

There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, the statement said.

“From the bottom of our hearts we thank those who, rightly, have chosen to celebrate his life and legacy at this most distressing of times,” his family added.