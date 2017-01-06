A post-mortem examination into the death of singer George Michael has proved inconclusive

GEORGE Michael’s ex-lover Fadi Fawaz has been quizzed over the star’s death, it has been revealed.

The Sun reports the Queensland-born celebrity hair stylist, who found George dead in his bed on Christmas Day, has answered questions to help pull together a report for the coroner.

He was questioned by police, who are trying to piece together the Careless Whisper singer’s final moments.

Cops yesterday confirmed the probe is still ongoing, but George’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

It comes after the 53-year-old suddenly passed away on Christmas Day — sending shockwaves across the globe.

Police said there is no suggestion Fawaz has done anything wrong and officers are thought to have quizzed other witnesses.

The hairdresser was today seen with his hands in a prayer motion as he pulled into his London home.

Smiling Fawaz appeared to recall fond memories of his lost lover as he posed for photographers in his Range Rover.

However, there is speculation over the status of Fawaz’s relationship with the singer.

One UK paper has now quoted friends of the singer calling Fawaz a “leech” who had actually been dumped by the singer 18 months ago.

MORE: Was George Michael’s lover a leech?

Fawaz has been making conflicting statements about George Michael’s death.

Fawaz initially said he had stayed at the superstar’s house the night his body was found.

He has now changed his story to state he had slept in his car that night and arrived at Michael’s country house to find the singer had died alone.

“I never saw him. I fell asleep in my car and I never saw him that night,” Fawaz told UK paper The Mirror. “The police know ­everything. That’s the most important thing.”

Fawaz was previously quoted by the same paper saying: “I stayed the whole weekend. I was there Friday night and then I found him Sunday.”

It followed a series of alarming tweets on Fawaz’s page declaring the superstar singer “wanted to die” and that his surprise death was actually a suicide.

Fawaz stated his Twitter page was hacked, denied he had posted them and promptly closed the entire account.

MORE: Fadi Fawaz caught up in sick Twitter hack

Now another UK paper, The Sun, has quoted an anonymous source saying Fawaz was a “leech” and had broken up with Michael 18 months ago.

“Fadi was a leech from the beginning,” the source claimed.

“George realised this but I think he deliberately ignored it. He was grateful of the company. George relied on Fadi for many things.

“But they had been estranged for 18 months. Within hours of discovering his body, posts appeared on his Twitter account, and then within 12 hours he sold his story. Does this sound like a grieving partner?”