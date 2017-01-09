Barcelona defender Gerard Pique appeared to heckle La Liga president Javier Tebas following his side’s 1-1 draw with Villarreal on Sunday, during which the Blaugrana saw a penalty appeal controversially waved away in the second period.

Lionel Messi’s stunning late free-kick rescued a point for Barcelona at the Estadio de la Ceramica after Nicola Sansone gave Villarreal the lead. However, the most striking moment of the game came when Villarreal skipper Bruno blatantly blocked Messi’s second-half shot with his hand, and the referee opted not to award a penalty.

As we can see here courtesy of La casa del futbol, Pique was far from happy at the final whistle and was seen shouting towards the directors’ box:

Piqué se fue así del campo y señaló al palco con estos gestos. ¿Hacia quién iban dirigidos? #ElDíaDelFútbol pic.twitter.com/MNe9c5CXx9 — La casa del fútbol (@casadelfutbol) January 8, 2017

“Did you see that?” the Spain international is supposed to have said in the direction of Tebas, who was a guest of Villarreal for the game, per Pete Jenson of the MailOnline. “Yes, you, you!”

As noted by Sid Lowe of the Guardian, Bruno seemed to choose his words carefully in his post-match interview:

[In English]

Bruno says: “we had it in our hands”

Well played. — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) January 8, 2017

It’s the second time in less than a week Pique has expressed his disgust at refereeing decisions. Following the team’s 2-1 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey on Thursday, the Barca man was adamant his side should have had a penalty and made reference to Real Madrid’s clash with Sevilla the previous evening when they were awarded a controversial spot-kick.

“We want to play football and not roulette, which is what these decisions are creating,” he told Gol T (h/t Sport, via Evan Bartlett of The Independent).

At the moment, things don’t seem to be going right for the Blaugrana. The decision not to award a penalty against Villarreal represented a remarkable lapse in judgement from the match official, although the hosts also had a very strong appeal turned down not long after.



fotopress/Getty Images



Indeed, while Barcelona can bemoan poor officiating, they were not at their best during the clash with Villarreal and now sit five points behind league leaders Real Madrid having played a game more.

Bleacher Report’s Karl Matchett was not impressed with their display:

Barcelona lacking all the good stuff tonight: tempo, incision, full-backs running behind VIL defence, ingenuity. Nothing different on bench. — Karl Matchett (@karlmatchett) January 8, 2017

Pique is a key figure in the Barcelona dressing room, and he evidently feels as though there is some sort of bias against his side. It’d be no surprise if that sense of injustice was to seep into the rest of the squad as a result; that’s something that could inhibit the side further or galvanise the players into action.

Given the decisions that have gone against his side since the domestic schedule resumed in 2017, frustration is understandable. But the bald facts are that Barcelona face a huge uphill task to retain their La Liga title this season, and regardless of the controversial refereeing, it’s imperative standards are lifted if they’re to get back in the title race.