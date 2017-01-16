A German​ bank has backed a big housing development in Manchester, in what is thought to be the largest debt financing deal for a private rented sector scheme to date.

Pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has agreed to provide a four-year, £85m senior debt facility for the Angel Gardens scheme, showing the increasing interest of mainstream lenders in funding rented housing projects.

The development is being built by Apache Capital Partners, a private property investment management firm, and the British company Moda Living, which says it aims to be “the UK’s leading private rental brand”, and when completed will provide 466 apartments to rent in the city centre.

Building large-scale private rented sector development is still a relatively new concept for the UK. Traditionally, the sector has been dominated by individuals with small portfolios. But the number of larger developers holding thousands of properties to rent has attracted institutional investors into the sector.

Richard Jackson, co-founder and managing director of Apache Capital Partners, said there had been strong appetite from “international and domestic banks, institutions and insurers” when the funding was being sought.