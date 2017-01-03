“We don’t have federal jurisdiction to deal with national crises. Jurisdiction is fragmented in for the fight against international terrorism,” Mr de Maiziere argues in a guest column for Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

“Federalism strengthens the state and allows the necessary regional control of regional affairs. But national security must be controlled at a national level.”

Mr de Maiziere called for central control of domestic intelligence. While the BND foreign intelligence service is overseen by the federal government, there are currently a bewildering 17 different domestic intelligence agencies.

But his proposals for a shake-up of policing, currently under control of the states, went even further.

He called for the federal police, a small force currently in charge only of border security, airports and railway stations, to take over policing at a national level.

That would be the equivalent of British Transport Police being handed authority over all the UK’s police forces.

There has been concern in Germany that Amri was not arrested despite being identified as a potential threat months before carrying out the Berlin attack.