“I consider this term to be highly dehumanizing,” Christopher Lauer of the Social Democrats (SPD), Angela Merkel’s coalition partner, said..

“If hundreds of people are described as such on New Year’s Eve, it is a general condemnation of an entire community based only on their appearance.”

Niema Movassat, an MP from the Left Party, accused the Cologne police of “structural racism”.

A police spokesman defended the term to Spiegel magazine, claiming it is an internal police shorthand and should not have been used in public.

“The term is free of any value judgement,” the magazine quoted the unnamed spokesman as saying. “It was only used on Twitter to save characters.”

He said police use a similar shorthand, RuBu, to describe people from Romania and Bulgaria.

Jürgen Mathies, the Cologne police chief, has defended his force against accusations of racial profiling over the mass detention of North Africans.

“I want to emphasize this, because there have been criticisms of so-called ‘racial profiling’ on social networks,” Mr Mathies told a press conference.