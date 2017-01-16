During the presidential campaign, Mr Trump warned that the US might not come to the aid of Nato members if they were attacked unless it was “reasonably reimbursed”.

Norbert Röttgen, the chairman of the German parliament’s foreign affairs committee, described Mr Trump’s thinking as a “dangerous novelty for Europe”.

“Perhaps one could say that in reality in his thinking the West does not exist,” Mr Röttgen told German public radio.

“Whether the EU is divided or contested doesn’t matter to him, whether Nato is there or not, doesn’t matter to him. It’s obsolete to him anyway.”

Car manufacturers hit back at Trump

In an interview with German newspaper Bild, published on Monday, Mr Trump criticised German car makers such as BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen for failing to produce more cars on US soil.

“If you want to build cars in the world, then I wish you all the best. You can build cars for the United States, but for every car that comes to the USA, you will pay 35 percent tax,” Trump said in remarks translated into German.

“I would tell BMW that if you are building a factory in Mexico and plan to sell cars to the USA, without a 35 percent tax, then you can forget that,” he said.