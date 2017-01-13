It’s the time of year when skiers and snowboarders alike turn their attention to getting fit for the slopes ahead of a winter trip to the mountains. Getting your body prepared will not only help you ski or snowboard better, but it will also make the whole experience a lot more enjoyable – no more endless aching or stocking up on muscle relief lotions like it’s going out of fashion.

Personal trainer Matt Roberts has put together a series of exercises that are easy to do at home to help you get your body fitter and stronger.

While it’s important to work on building strength in the legs, it’s equally important to strengthen core muscles to help you be more agile when working hard on the piste. This oblique plank exercise will help.



Start in the side plank position, resting on your elbow with the free arm raised



Lie on one side and raise yourself up to rest on your elbow and the outside of your foot. Start in this side plank position and raise your other arm above you. Next, rotate the body down and round towards the floor, touching the elbow of the free arm to floor before rotating back up to the starting position. Keep hips raised at all times. Then, drop your hip to the floor and raise back up. That is one repetition complete. Repeat this sequence 12 times, then change sides and complete 12 repetitions on the opposite side. Complete on both sides four times. Do this four times a week to feel a difference in your core strength.

Matt has put together a whole series of ski fitness videos. Try squat jumps with a lunge next.