The parents of a five-year-old girl who was found dead inside their restaurant after she was reported missing have been charged in her murder. Courtesy: ABC News 5 Cleveland

THE parents of a five-year-old girl who was found dead inside their restaurant after she was reported missing have been charged in her murder.

Ashley Zhao’s body was found at Ang’s Asian Cuisine in North Canton, Ohio.

Police believe Mingming Chen, Ashley’s mother, repeatedly punched her daughter in the head, before Liang J. Zhao found his daughter on the ground, according to ABC5.

Her body was found inside the restaurant “deceased and concealed.”

CBS reports her parents told police Ashley went to lay down in the back of the restaurant in the afternoon. Her mother said when she went to check on her in the evening, the child was gone.

Police: Ashley Zhao found dead. 2 squads at home of Ashley Zhao’s relatives. Man here earlier today told me police told them not to speak. pic.twitter.com/9pWv8bz3zH — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) January 10, 2017

Police initially said they believed she had wandered out of the eatery’s back door. An endangered missing child advisory that had been issued for the child amid a search has been cancelled.

“I’ve never spoke to them, I’ve just seen her in passing,” said neighbour Treva Rohr. “It was sad, very sad,” reports CBS.

The girl’s cause of death remains unclear.