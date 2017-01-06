The court heard that one of the women tracked Brudenell dowen to the home he shared with Subris and confronted them both about him conning her after a sexual fling.

Mr Hassall said: “By that time in early 2013 there could have been no doubt about the source of the funds into her account.”

He added: “She had an insatiable craving for the finer things in life. She took visits to Dubai, Marbella, the Monaco Grand Prix, Ascot and the Henley Regatta. It was a jet set lifestyle paid for by the victims of Brudenell’s frauds.

“In police interview she went on to say the she and Brudenell were the victims of bitter people.”

However Ian McMeekin, mitigating, said Subris, who met Brudenell in August 2008, was in effect another of the charming rogue’s victims.

He told the court: “She became seduced by his obvious charm and charisma. She came from a humble background and he introduced her to a life she could only imagine and she was taken in by his promise of the high life.

“She was an impressionable young woman with no criminal background, from a humble family who was introduced to this lifestyle, there is no doubt he corrupted her.

“She trusted him and her head was turned by his apparent good character. He said he had doner work with the Church of England and had contacts with high society.”

Subris, who has previously worked as a fashion designer creating flamboyant dresses popular at race meetings, wiped away tears throughout the hearing.

Sentencing her to two and a half years, Judge Howard Crowson said: “You were to some extend led astray by a charming and persuasive man but you were an enthusiastic participant in the first offence and were happy to accept the trappings of the offending in the other.”

Bankrupt millionaire Brudenell, 46, stole around £75,000 from the victims he met on the Sugardaddy.com website.

The former property mogul, of Nawton, near Helmsley, and Lammas Court, Scarcroft, Leeds, was a renowned businessman before the economic crash.

He was declared bankrupt in 2009 and jailed in 2013 for fraud. He once took part in a charity sky-dive with the Archbishop of York and lived in a £1.3 million country mansion in Nawton near Helmsley, with its own cricket pitch, tennis court, greenhouses, summerhouse, cottage and terrace on its 7.62 acres.

The woman Brudenell had an affair with and who tracked him down to his house and confronted him said in a victim impact statement: “I feel sexually violated by him,” and: “It frightens me there are such terribly dishonest people out there.”

Another said: “Guy Brudenell has had a horrible detrimental effect on my life and still does to this day.”

Detective Inspector Jon Hodgeon, of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Fraud and Economic Crime Unit, said: “Subris was a devious fraudster whose greed has now caught up with her.

“The outcome of this case should send a clear message to those that seek to benefit from the proceeds of crime, that they will be punished and will face the consequences of their actions.

“This investigation was long and complex and my thanks goes to the victims and witnesses who supported the case throughout the lengthy process and without whom today’s result would not have been possible.”