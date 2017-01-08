Golden Globes 2017: 7 Things You Need to Know Before Tonight's Star-Studded Show

Bust out the red carpet and finalize those acceptance speeches because award season is about to kick into high gear.
The 2017 Golden Globes are almost here and Hollywood’s biggest stars from the big and small screen are ready for an evening they’ll soon never forget.
Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the live telecast is set to honor the very best from movies and TV while also featuring plenty of surprises, fashionable looks and surprising winners.
Before you finalize your predictions or head to your viewing party this evening, we have seven facts to get you ready for the show.
Sit back, grab the popcorn and buckle up for one of Hollywood’s biggest nights.
1. Fallon’s Fun Machine: When the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced The Tonight Show star would be hosting, fans immediately pictured a night full of surprises. Were they right in their assumption? “This is the most spontaneous and uninhibited award show on television, and Jimmy’s playful, disarming comedic brilliance makes him the ideal host to enhance and elevate the sense of fun and irreverence that’s made the Golden Globes one of the premier events of the entire broadcast year,” NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement.
2. La La Land‘s Domination: If there’s one movie favored to pick up some trophies, it may just be Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone‘s highly praised musical. From Best Actor and Best Actress to Best Director and Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy, this film is up for all the biggest categories. And doesn’t a part of you want to see who these stars show up with once they hit the red carpet? Get your cameras ready, photographers.
3. Opening Big: During the Golden Globes press day, Jimmy told the audience that a star-studded opening number may be in our future. He even hinted that celebs like Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Justin Timberlake, Kit Harington and more are involved in making it great. Words to the wise: Make sure you’re ready to watch from the very beginning.
4. Sylvester Stallone’s Shining Daughters: In a history making move, this year’s show will feature not one but three Miss Golden Globes. Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Stallone and Sophia Stallone will have the full support of their parents as they hand out trophies and experience a special night. “This is going to be the best one yet,” Sistine predicted to E! News. “Absolutely.”
5. O.J. Simpson‘s Winning Streak: After winning five awards at the 2016 Emmys, all eyes will be on the cast and crew of The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story Sunday night. At the same time, TV’s drama category remains stacked especially in the closely watched Best TV Series race. How will voters choose between The Crown, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, This Is Us and Westworld? Stay tuned!
6. Red Carpet Gurus: Before the first award is handed out, there’s no better way to start the show than with Live From the Red Carpet. E!’s coverage begins at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST as Kris Jenner, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Kristin Cavallari, Ross Mathews, Dave Karger and Zuri Hall provide viewers the ultimate guide to the Globes. Giuliana will then join Ryan Seacrest for Live From the Red Carpet to interview Hollywood’s biggest stars of the year.
7. Guest of Honor: Eight-time Golden Globe winner Meryl Streep is set to be honored with the 2017 Cecil B. DeMille Award for all of her contributions to the world of entertainment. From her roles in The Devil Wears Prada and Julie & Julia to The Iron Lady and Sophie’s Choice, there’s bound to be a movie viewers will love and remember. And after 30 Golden Globe nominations, we’d say she’s more than deserving of another award.
Watch E!’s live 2017 Golden Globes red carpet coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT this Sunday. Following the ceremony on NBC, tune back in to E! for our live After-Party special at 11 p.m. And catch our Fashion Police special Monday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m.