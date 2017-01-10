The president-elect wasn’t the only one who took offense with Meryl Streep’s powerful speech while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night: Members of the Mixed Martial Arts community were also pretty steamed after the celebrated actress used her platform to say that the sport wasn’t really art. But one high-profile MMA promoter is using the publicity as an opportunity to educate Streep about the sport, and has extended an olive branch to the actress.

In a message sent out after Sunday’s ceremony wrapped, promoter Scott Coker tweeted about the brouhaha, and instead of slamming Streep, called her “very talented” and declared himself “a lifelong fan of [her] work.” Coker then encouraged her to attend an upcoming fight as his personal guest, and learn more about MMA firsthand.

As a martial artist and an MMA promoter, here is my open letter and #Bellator170 invite to the very talented #MerylStreep#GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/zostN22RAK — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) January 9, 2017

“The global sport of mixed martial arts celebrates male and female athletes from all around the world who work years tirelessly honing their craft and — yes — art,” Coker wrote.

The promoter added that the match he’d like to see Streep attend would prove that “Mixed Martial Arts is truly artistic.”

We’ll see if Streep responds to Coker’s message. It’d be pretty classy of her to accept the invite after such an odd dis, and if her speech on Sunday was any indication, the actress has plenty of that characteristic to go around.

[via: Scott Coker]