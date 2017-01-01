The DJ said: “I’ve just had a tweet from Sir Roger Moore, ‘He’s back!’ Fantastic.”

He also said: “One or two people are saying where have you been for the last eight months? Well, I went for a long walk and got lost. Somebody found me yesterday.”

Blackburn’s return to the corporation was announced in October, with the I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! winner saying he “can’t wait” to get started.

The DJ had threatened to sue the BBC and claimed he had been made a “scapegoat” after being taken off air in February.

Later, announcing his comeback, he said: “I have had a difficult year personally, but I’m pleased to be returning to the BBC and can’t wait to get behind the mic again.”