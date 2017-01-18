Google Maps has allowed us to time our journeys to the minute, but everyone will be familiar with getting to their destination just in time, only to be delayed as they drive around looking for a parking spot.

But a forthcoming update to the app may put this problem behind us but offering users advice about parking availability at their given destination.

The new feature, found in the Google Maps v9.44 beta, tells users how busy parking is likely to be on their arrival.

It has a graded system of “easy”, “medium” and “limited” for parking availability at certain destinations, displayed next to the estimated arrival time on the main screen and as the final instruction in the directions list.