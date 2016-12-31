Google is planning to launch a paid version of YouTube in the UK in the 2017, as the internet giant expands its competitor to Netflix and Amazon’s subscription video services.

YouTube Red, which was first released in the US last year and has since expanded to Australia, New Zealand, Canada and South Korea, allows subscribers to watch videos without viewing adverts beforehand, as well as gaining access to a roster of exclusive shows.

Google is understood to be in negotiations with rights holders about bringing the service to the UK and other European markets in 2017, although YouTube Red’s launch is not a certainty and is dependent on signing deals with music labels.