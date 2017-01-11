A spokesperson commented: “We believe that the breeding and sale of kittens in poor welfare conditions is becoming more of a problem than ever before, and so we are thrilled that the Government has indicated that it is looking at the legislation governing the licensing pet sales and plans to include a condition that bans the sale of kittens under 8 weeks old.”

Cats are literally at the heart of Government, with five official mousers prowling Whitehall.

Larry the Number 10 cat is perhaps the most famous, followed by his sparring partner Palmerston who works for the Foreign Office and Gladstone in the Treasury.

The Cabinet Office recently adopted two new cats, Evie and Ossie, but has kept them hidden from the media.